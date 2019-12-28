First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.80

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.80 and traded as high as $16.63. First Horizon National shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 36,975 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.