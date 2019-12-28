First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 70.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The firm had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

