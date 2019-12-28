First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$38.60 on Friday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.97 and a 12-month high of C$44.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,480.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.94.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$177.58 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 17,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.24 per share, with a total value of C$660,175.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$267,828,677.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of First National Financial in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

