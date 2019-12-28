First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $156.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 17.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

