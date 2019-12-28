First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $56.41 on Friday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $870,556.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 190 shares in the company, valued at $10,104.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,846. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 114.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

