First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.39

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.39 and last traded at $65.39, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

