First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Up 52.0% in December

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the November 28th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 158,972 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

First United stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.80. First United has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 17.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

