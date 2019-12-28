FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of FSV stock traded down C$1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting C$124.03. 91,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$122.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$129.33. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$88.42 and a twelve month high of C$143.26.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$887.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 3.4099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

