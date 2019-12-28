FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) vs. MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Head-To-Head Contrast

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) and FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MAXIMUS and FleetCor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS 8.34% 21.09% 14.74% FleetCor Technologies 37.08% 26.81% 8.41%

Risk and Volatility

MAXIMUS has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAXIMUS and FleetCor Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS $2.89 billion 1.65 $240.82 million $3.72 19.97 FleetCor Technologies $2.43 billion 10.19 $811.48 million $9.93 28.78

FleetCor Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MAXIMUS. MAXIMUS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FleetCor Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of MAXIMUS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of MAXIMUS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MAXIMUS and FleetCor Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS 0 2 0 0 2.00 FleetCor Technologies 0 9 8 0 2.47

MAXIMUS currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.69%. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus price target of $285.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Given MAXIMUS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MAXIMUS is more favorable than FleetCor Technologies.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats MAXIMUS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. This segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and renewal; document and record management; payment processing and administration; and digital eHealth and wellbeing solutions. It also provides independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessment; occupational health clinical assessment; specialized consulting; and centralized multilingual customer contact centers and multichannel self-service options for enrollment. The company's U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; and Medicare and Medicaid appeals, and program eligibility appeals. It also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The company's Human Services segment offers national, state, provincial, and local human services agencies, as well as various BPS and related consulting services. It also provides management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

