Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.86

Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 62659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,217,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,124 shares of company stock worth $1,257,941 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $112,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

