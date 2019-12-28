Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flexion Therapeutics traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 3404029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 70,468 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $732.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

