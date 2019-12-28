FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLEH) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLEH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2605 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of TLEH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.70. 244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924. FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.