Flowchain (FLC) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Flowchain token can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00026999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $73,063.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.46 or 0.05905351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

