Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FORR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $41.92 on Friday. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $44,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,621 shares of company stock valued at $103,203. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 66.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 35.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Forrester Research by 369.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

