Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Argus cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.15.

FTV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.58. 781,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Fortive by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

