Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.83

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.83 and traded as high as $65.40. Fortune Brands Home & Security shares last traded at $65.36, with a volume of 21,305 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on FBHS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Insiders sold 262,762 shares of company stock worth $16,496,720 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,568.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,772,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,572 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 334.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,254 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,542,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,365,000 after purchasing an additional 971,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $32,493,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 433,998 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

