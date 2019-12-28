Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTSV. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forty Seven from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Forty Seven presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.09.

NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. Forty Seven has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $45.39.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,196,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,531,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,728,050 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Forty Seven in the second quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

