Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Trading Down 5.4%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.74, 724,134 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,142,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FET. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 9,463.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 5,730,856 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 501.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,441,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 51.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,993,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,096,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

