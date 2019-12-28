Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,250,732 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Francesca’s worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Francesca’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 16.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,733,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 384,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 43.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 557,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 172,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Francesca's alerts:

Shares of Francesca’s stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.01. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

In other news, Director Richard J. Emmett purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Bender acquired 5,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,074.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.