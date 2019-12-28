Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong Sells 11,401 Shares

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 11,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$1,519,297.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$606,466.26.

TSE FNV opened at C$133.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$129.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of C$90.20 and a one year high of C$135.01.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$311.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.98 million. Research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 91.85%.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.