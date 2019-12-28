Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.11. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 5,507 shares trading hands.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

