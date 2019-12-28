Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

Friedman Industries stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

