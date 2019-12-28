Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Up 126.1% in December

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the November 28th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

FTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 144,834 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 21.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,807,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 320,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.