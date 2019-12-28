FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 44,365,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the previous session’s volume of 11,806,601 shares.The stock last traded at $1.13 and had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $245.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.55% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.