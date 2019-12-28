FujiCoin (FJC) Trading Down 22.3% This Week

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. FujiCoin has a market cap of $180,737.00 and approximately $481.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FujiCoin has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.01744380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.02815725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00617247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060455 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00385330 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,463,180,355 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

