G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 28th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of G Willi-Food International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. G Willi-Food International has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.24.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G Willi-Food International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.03% of G Willi-Food International worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

