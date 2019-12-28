GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.46

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 19760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Societe Generale upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

