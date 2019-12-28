Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the November 28th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 801,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

GLPI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 766,387 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

