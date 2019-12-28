Gas Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00012833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Koinex, Bitbns and OKEx. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $905,118.00 worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00185042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.01298700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bitbns, Poloniex, Huobi, Kucoin, Cobinhood, OKEx, Coinnest, Binance, Koinex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

