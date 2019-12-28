GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.87 ($30.08).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on G1A. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

ETR G1A opened at €29.98 ($34.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.82. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of €30.08 ($34.98). The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

