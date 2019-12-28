Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) Short Interest Update

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the November 28th total of 62,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:GEMP opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gemphire Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Gemphire Therapeutics worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

