General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.49. The stock had a trading volume of 781,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $152.44 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

