Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $734,778.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013619 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Ovis and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Ovis and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

