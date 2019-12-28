Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading 8.3% Higher

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 271,017 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 143,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Get Genprex alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.