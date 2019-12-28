Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THRM. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

