German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) and MISSION VY BANC/SH (NASDAQ:MVLY) Critical Contrast

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Get MISSION VY BANC/SH alerts:

MISSION VY BANC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. German American Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. German American Bancorp. pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp. has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. German American Bancorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

MISSION VY BANC/SH has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp. has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MISSION VY BANC/SH and German American Bancorp.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A German American Bancorp. $170.82 million 5.57 $46.53 million $2.14 16.67

German American Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MISSION VY BANC/SH and German American Bancorp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MISSION VY BANC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A German American Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

German American Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.71%. Given German American Bancorp.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe German American Bancorp. is more favorable than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Profitability

This table compares MISSION VY BANC/SH and German American Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A N/A German American Bancorp. 25.57% 11.68% 1.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of MISSION VY BANC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of German American Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of German American Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

German American Bancorp. beats MISSION VY BANC/SH on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MISSION VY BANC/SH

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, cash management, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, safe deposit box, zero balance accounting, night drop, notary, payment, payroll, insurance and investment, and online banking services. It operates two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Sun Valley, California.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of February 13, 2018, the company operated 53 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for MISSION VY BANC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISSION VY BANC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.