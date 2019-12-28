Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,827. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.82 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.23.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.