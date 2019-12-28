Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $290.75 million, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.09.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.