GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.02. GlobalSCAPE shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,329 shares traded.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $3.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from GlobalSCAPE’s previous dividend of $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in GlobalSCAPE during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 654,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 58,578 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GlobalSCAPE by 462.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 206,485 shares during the last quarter.

About GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

