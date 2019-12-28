Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00167.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GORO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 691,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,370. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GORO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

