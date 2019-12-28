Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Clarus Securities cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GSS opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

