Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 164,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSBD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.