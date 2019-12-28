Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to post earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.54 and the highest is $6.18. Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings per share of $6.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $21.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.88 to $22.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $23.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.08 to $24.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $230.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.97. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $162.02 and a one year high of $232.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

