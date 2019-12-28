Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2567 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,677. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.32. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $100.47.

