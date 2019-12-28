GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

GPT Group (ASX:GPT) announced a final dividend on Friday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from GPT Group’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

GPT Group stock opened at A$5.85 ($4.15) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. GPT Group has a fifty-two week low of A$5.29 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of A$6.50 ($4.61).

About GPT Group

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $24 billion portfolio of offices, logistics, business parks and prime shopping centres across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

