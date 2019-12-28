Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $864,653.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $927,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,435.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $2,922,039. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graco by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after buying an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,260,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,332,000 after acquiring an additional 108,152 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Graco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,374,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.