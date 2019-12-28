Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

