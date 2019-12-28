Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE GPK opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

