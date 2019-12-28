Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Great Elm Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Speller bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam M. Kleinman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $262,430.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GECC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.