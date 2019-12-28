Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) Short Interest Up 101.4% in December

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the November 28th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GEC opened at $3.48 on Friday. Great Elm Capital Group has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 5,037.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 20,261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.